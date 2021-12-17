Anitta attacked after posting picture with pai de santo on social network – DiversEM

Singer began to attend the terreiro through her father and brother (photo: Reproduction)

Singer Anitta was the victim of religious intolerance when she published a photo with the saint’s father Srgio Pina, on Tuesday (12/14). The attacks coming from users of social networks led the singer to publish an audio criticizing the discrimination.

With the publication of the photo, several users attacked Anitta and her faith. In some comments, netizens lamented the singer’s religion. Others already linked Anitta’s success to her beliefs and her presence in the yard.

Comments lamented the singer’s faith (photo: Reproduction)

“My God! What world are we living in,” said a netizen in one of the attacks. “It was never luck, it was always De… no, wait; It was always macumba”, commented another user.

Singer’s success was very prejudicedly related to her religion (photo: Reproduction)

On social networks, the singer responded to the attacks received by publishing an audio with the following lines: “Good morning, no filter, a lot of people talking shit, huh. A lot of people talking shit”. Audio, in fact, is a viral dubbed and reproduced in various situations on social networks.

Anitta has been attending the Candombl terreiro in Nova Iguau, in the Baixada Fluminense, in Rio, for over eight years, initially taken by her father Mauro Machado and her brother Renan. In the published photos, the singer wears Candombl clothes. In 2020, it revealed that it was an ekedi, one of the functions in African-derived religions in which the person does not receive the orixes, leading and welcoming other members who carry out the activity.

In Brazil, religious intolerance is considered a crime by Law No. 9,459 of 1997. In the document, article 20 criminalizes cases in which the individual “practices, induces or incites discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin” .

