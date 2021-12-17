Anitta is a victim of religious intolerance and counters with new photo

On Tuesday, Anitta shared for the first time on social networks photos in which she appears in traditional Candomblé clothes. It didn’t take long for the singer to be the target of attacks because of her faith. For eight years, the star has been attending a terreiro in Nova Iguaçu, in the Baixada Fluminense.

Anitta Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Anitta: victim of religious intolerance Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“All this fame is explained”, noted an internet user. “At the time of salvation, let’s see if her pai de santo will come to save her,” pointed out another. “This one is loaded,” wrote another one. “It was never luck, it was always De… wait. It was always a macumba”, observed another one.





This Wednesday, Anitta sent an “indirect” to religious intolerant people, reproducing the meme created by actress Katiuscia Canoro. “Good morning without a filter, a lot of people talking shit, huh. A lot of people talking shit,” he said. “I love this audio, go to the side to see something else I love”, wrote the singer in Instagram stories. As he passed, a photo of the carioca beside her pai de santo, her father, Mauro Machado, and her brother, Renan Machado.