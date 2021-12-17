ANP auction collects BRL 11.14 billion in excess volumes from the transfer of rights

This Friday (17th), the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) held the tender for the excess volumes of the onerous transfer of Sépia and Atapu, in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

The first had a signing bonus of R$7.138 billion and a minimum oil surplus of 15.02%. The winner was the consortium formed by TotalEnergies EP (28%), Petronas (21%), QP Brasil (21%) and Petrobras (30%), which offered a percentage of surplus for the Union of 37.43%, higher than the surplus Minimum.

As for the volumes of Atapu, there was only one offer, from the consortium formed by Petrobras (52.50%), Shell Brasil (25%) and TotalEnergies EP (22.50%), with a surplus of 31.68%. The signing bonus was R$4 billion, while the oil surplus (minimum percentage) was 5.89%.

The two volumes offered were won with a total bonus of R$ 11.14 billion and a surplus percentage of 31.68%, in Atapu, and 37.43%, in Sepia.

In all, ten companies participated in the round and five made an offer – four of them foreign and one national –, marking the end of the cycle of large oil auctions in the country.

The surpluses are the discovered volumes of oil that exceed the 5 billion barrels of which Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) has the right to produce in the pre-salt, part of the transfer of rights contract signed in 2010.

The volumes of Sépia and Atapu were offered for the first time in 2019. At the time, however, they did not arouse the interest of oil companies. Since then, the government has revised some rules, which were seen as risky by the oil companies.

Among the news, after negotiations between Petrobras and Pre-Sal Petroleo (PPSA), the amount of financial compensation to be paid to Petrobras was calculated prior to the auction, in the amount of US$ 3.2 billion. In addition, signing bonuses have been reduced by 70%.

According to Bento Albuquerque, Minister of Mines and Energy, the auction will allow for a 12% increase in production over the next five to six years. “This second round alone will provide R$7.7 billion to states and municipalities, which will add to the R$11.7 billion of the first round,” he said during an auction event held this Friday.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who was also present, drew attention to the number of participants in the round. According to him, even though the bonus of the first round was greater, this one was more important given that the adaptation of the rules brought a “significant increase” in the number of participants, contributing to an increase in investments, royalties and taxes. “This strengthens the country’s cash flow at a time of financial weakness,” he said.

