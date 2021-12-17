ANP auction is the target of protest and legal action

RIO — The last oil auction of the year is the target of protests from civil society organizations this Wednesday morning. They question rules such as the percentage of oil that will remain with the Union and the low demand for local content. One of them, the NGO Arayara, is also questioning the contest in court.

The other organizations participating in the protest are Ahomar, Confrem and 350. The auction takes place at Hotel Windsor, in Barra da Tijuca.

The 17th round of the auction, held in October, was also the target of a much larger protest, which brought together around 150 activists. There was even a demonstrator dressed as a tyrannosaurus rex in front of the Windsor Hotel, where the event also took place.





In this Friday's bid, two pre-salt areas will be offered, Sépia and Atapu, which refer to the transfer of rights by Petrobras and which were stranded in a previous auction. Like all pre-salt blocks, they will be auctioned under a sharing regime, when the Union keeps a percentage of the extracted oil.

In this Friday’s bid, two pre-salt areas will be offered, Sépia and Atapu, which refer to the transfer of rights by Petrobras and which were stranded in a previous auction. Like all pre-salt blocks, they will be auctioned under a sharing regime, when the Union keeps a percentage of the extracted oil.

In the evaluation of the NGOs, this share was below that practiced abroad. The National Energy Policy Council set percentages of excess oil guaranteed to the Union, between 5% and 15% when the international standard is generally 60%, says the lawsuit filed in the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

— A very low proportion of local content was also adopted in the bid activities, favoring international labor and products. In fact, what happens is that one of the greatest riches in Brazil is literally being handed over to Brazilian society without greater benefit – says Juliano Bueno de Araujo, technical director of the Oil and Gas Observatory and of the Arayara International Institute.

For him, the event takes place in an environment of legal uncertainty, because Law No. 12,276/2010 and Law No. 12,351/2010 do not provide for bidding for blocks coinciding with producing fields already operated by Petrobras under the transfer of rights regime and do not provide for an agreement of co-participation referred to in the CNPE resolution.

To allow Sépia and Atapu to arouse market interest and not run out of offers again, the government reduced the signing bonus for the areas by 70%, to R$ 11 billion.

In addition, it established in advance the amount of US$ 3.2 billion that will be paid to Petrobras in each of the fields as compensation for investments already made in the areas.

The auction could generate investments of R$ 200 billion.

Sépia and Atapu are part of the areas originally granted in the so-called Transfer of Rights. In 2010, the government granted the state-owned company the right to extract up to 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent in four oil fields (Búzios, Atapu, Itapu and Sépia).

As the areas proved to have more oil than 5 billion barrels, it was necessary to hold another auction for the exploration and production of this surplus.

Environmental issues

Environmental risk, the low attractiveness of the blocks and commitments to resuming investments stalled in the pandemic explain the lack of investor appetite in the 17th Round of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), held in early October, even with oil above S$ 80 the barrel at the time

The areas in the basins where there were risks to the environment – Potiguar Basin, where the blocks are located close to environmental reserves, and Pelotas Basin, on the Santa Catarina coast, where their exploration could pose a risk to fishing – are less explored and lack a wide logistical infrastructure to transport production, and ended up alienating investors. The sale of these blocks was challenged in court by environmental entities and protests on the day of the auction.