Anti-lavajatistas dinner to bring together Lula and Alckmin in SP – Politics

After weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, the rapprochement between the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) will be made explicit at a dinner this Sunday, 19, at which around 500 guests are expected, including PT leaders, toucans, pessebistas, emedebistas, as well as governors. The event will bring together characters who in recent years have been antagonists in national politics.

The lawyer Marco Aurélio Carvalho, one of the founders of the group Prerogatives, a collective of self-styled “progressive” and “anti-Lavajatistas” lawyers that organizes the dinner, believes that possible running mates in 2022, in the case of Lula and Alckmin – in that order –, should share the same table. More than 50 journalists are accredited to cover the meeting.

Everyone will have to present a PCR test and a vaccine passport upon entry. The invitation price at the Figueira Rubayat restaurant will be R$ 500, but the amount, according to Carvalho, will be donated to a food distribution campaign organized by the Black Coalition for Rights.

“Political differences must be set aside so that the country can face and overcome the legacy of hunger and misery of the laundering and its most illustrious son, Bolsonaro,” he said. Marco Aurélio Carvalho. Among the names on the list who confirmed their presence are lawyers from Prerogatives such as Flávia Rahal, Fábio Tofic, Antonio Cláudio Mariz, Alberto Toron, Roberto Podval and Dora Cavalcanti.

In the political field, names close to Alckmin, such as the former mayor of Santos Paulo Alexandre Barbosa and former deputy Pedro Tobias will circulate among PT members such as governors Rui Costa (PT), from Bahia, Camilo Santana (PT), from Ceará (PT), Paulo Câmara (PSB), from Pernambuco, the national president of the MDB, deputy Baleia Rossi, and the president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab.