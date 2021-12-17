Antonia Fontenelle is convicted of associating Felipe and Lucas Neto with pedophilia

posted on 12/16/2021 11:57 AM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Actress Antonia Fontenelle was sentenced to 1 year in prison for associating brothers Felipe and Lucas Neto with pedophilia. The penalty was converted to community service. In addition, she will have to pay a fine of R$ 8,000.

“Knowing that she took this conviction, which will remain on her record forever, gives her great happiness, justice, not revenge. I don’t want to see her in jail, I want her to pay for the crimes she committed,” he said. Philip. The digital content creator received the news while making a live and was moved. “It’s justice being done”, he summed up.

understand the case

The actress posted a video in which she associated the two YouTubers with incitement and the practice of pedophilia. Fontenelle defended himself claiming that he did not intend to offend the two, but rather “provoke discussion and readjustment of the content produced”. However, the judge in the case, Ricardo Corinha Pinheiro, from the TJ-RJ, disagreed with the allegations, stating that “the desire to offend is too clear in the case discussed in this case, far from expressing the desire to provoke a mere discussion. “

This is the third conviction of the actress for offending Felipe Neto. The added punishments exceed R$200 thousand.