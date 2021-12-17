Antonia Fontenelle is convicted of associating Felipe Neto with pedophilia

Actress Antonia Fontenelle was convicted of three calumnies, two defamations and one insult against the YouTuber brothers Felipe Neto and Luccas Neto. The first instance action considered a video in which Fontenelle suggested that the brothers encouraged pedophilia.

The decision taken yesterday by the 39th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro converted the penalty of one year in prison into an open regime for providing community services and a fine of approximately R$8,000.

Judge Ricardo Coronha Pinheiro understood that Fontenelle knew that the video he used to attack the YouTubers was edited, in addition to uttering curses.

For splash, Antonia Fontenelle’s defense said she will appeal the decision and that the presenter’s two lawyers are “working together on the appeal”.

“Antonia did not slander or defame anyone, just expose an opinion for debate,” said Guaracy Bastos. The presenter said that, as it is a decision in the 1st instance, “there is still a lot of water to run”.

On social media, Felipe shared a video and, in the caption, he wrote: “The Pocketnarista was sentenced to 1 year in prison for associating me with p*d0f*l1a, in addition to my brother. Justice is being served. Nobody has any idea of ​​the things I went through this year? Nobody”.

Visibly moved, he stated: “I’m very happy. The feeling, really, is that a piano came out of my back. It’s knowing that everyone will know I was right and who was wrong. And there’s more, I wish you all the best for that person, really,” and continued: “I don’t want revenge, I don’t want you arrested, I don’t want you in jail, I want you to pay for the crimes you’ve committed, all consolidated by the judge. pay for them, of course. But I want you to be happy.”

Last year, Luccas and Felipe Neto filed a criminal complaint, which was accepted by the 39th Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro. The TJRJ (Tribunal de Justiça of Rio de Janeiro) explained at the time that the presenter published a video in which she associated the two YouTubers with incitement and the practice of pedophilia.

The brothers Luccas and Felipe Neto Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In June, when he learned that the brothers had gone to court, Fontenelle cursed Felipe Neto as “a brat, coward and bad character”, according to the description of the process.

Fontenelle’s defense said that the video had “the sole intention of provoking discussion and readjustment of the content produced” by YouTubers and that Fontenelle practiced freedom of expression.

The sentence countered the understanding: “Now, the desire to offend is too clear in the case dealt with in this case, far from expressing the desire to provoke a mere discussion. Anyone who falsely imputes the practice of pedophilia to yesterday, or who instigates pedophilia , effectively has the will to offend. What other purpose does it have than to offend, when you call someone “a brat, coward and bad character” as well as “paying boqu*** in a glass bottle”.

When in a new publication the Querelada uses the words brat, coward and bad character against the first Claimant (item F), it effectively attacks his subjective honor, committing a crime of insult. sentence excerpt

According to Felipe Neto’s team, this is the third criminal conviction Fontenelle has received just in 2021 for offending him.

The presenter would have a year of community service and more than R$ 200 thousand in sentence to be served.

YouTuber commented on the decision and was moved during a broadcast. “It’s one thing when there was political dispute over the narratives. They started to lose their arm wrestling and set out to destroy and ruin. I don’t even have words to describe what that period in my life was,” he said.