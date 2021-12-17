Antonia Fontenelle is convicted of linking Felipe Neto and brother to pedophilia – Zoeira

The actress Antonia Fontenelle was sentenced to one year in prison for associating the brothers Philip and Luccas Neto to pedophilia. The information was released by Felipe Neto live, this Thursday (16).

The penalty was replaced by community service. In addition, the actress from Brasilia must pay a fine of BRL 8 thousand, according to information from columnist Guilherme Amado.

Antonia Fontenelle published an edited video that associated the two YouTubers with the incitement and practice of pedophilia

See video by Felipe Neto talking about decision:

Felipe Neto made a live talking about the conviction this Thursday. He cried when he received the news while broadcasting. “It’s justice being done,” declared the youtuber.

Antonia Fontenelle counters and says she will appeal

Actress Antonia Fontenelle spoke through Instagram stories earlier this Thursday afternoon about the news of the conviction.

“It’s all first instance, love. A judge’s understanding. Now you look to the reasons I was convicted. See if it’s grounded, guys? See if it’s grounded, guys? And I’ll appeal, I’ll appeal, I’ll appeal, I’ll appeal”, declared the actress from Brasilia.

I will not bow my head to anyone. I won’t admit slutty to myself, ever. I won’t apologize, ever. You can bet. you can bet

Decision

Antonia Fontenelle said she did not fear being arrested or having to do community service. “And lastly, if I continue to be convicted, I’ll be arrested, I’ll sweep the streets, because if there’s one thing I don’t have a problem with, it’s not a problem. Now nothing will change what the Neto brothers are.”