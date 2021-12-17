Antônia Fontenelle pronounces on new court conviction | Column Fabia Oliveira

After being convicted for the third time, in a lawsuit filed by YouTuber Felipe Neto, Antônia Fontenelle went to social media to talk about the latest sentence in the lawsuit in which she is a defendant for associating the image of brothers Felipe and Luccas Neto with the crime of pedophilia.

The digital influencer was sentenced to one year in detention and a 52-day fine, a penalty that was converted to the provision of community services. But for her, judicial defeats do not affect her.

“I’m a dick to go crazy. If there’s one thing that doesn’t bring me down, it’s pressure. Give up. I heard you even made a live crying. Isn’t it too early to cry, Felipe Neto? Anyone who doesn’t know you should buy you, Felipe Neto. You can even deceive your teenagers and children who follow you… That won’t put pressure on me”, he declared.

She also made it clear that the fight with Felipe Neto in court is just beginning and that she will appeal the decision, which is at first instance. “See if this has a basis, guys. I will appeal and, finally, if I continue to be convicted, I will go to jail, sweep the streets, because if there’s one thing I don’t have a problem with, it’s with work. I don’t have the slightest problem, but nothing will change what the Neto brothers are.”

Marcos Paulo’s ex also made it clear that she has no regrets and that she will never file an apology for the parties involved, in this case, the Neto brothers.

“I’m not going to lower my head to anyone, I’m not going to admit to being dirty with me, ever. I won’t apologize to the wrong one ever. Every time I sit in front of a judge in a courtroom, I have the gift of communication and I explain and thoroughly prove why I’m there. If the judge still understands that the wrong one is me, it’s up to me to appeal and say: it continues that the wrong one is not me. It depends on the understanding of each one”, he said.

And he still reassured the friends who are getting in touch to find out about the procedural news. “Guys, it’s more of the same. Felipe Neto, Luccas Neto… I made a video questioning them about their bad behavior towards children and teenagers, since they are millionaires who earn money from parents who do not pay attention to what their children consume”.

the indictment and the sentence

Antonia published an edited video that associated the two YouTubers – Felipe and Lucas Neto – with the incitement and practice of pedophilia. In the grounds for the sentence, the judge considered that, even after the influencer became aware that the video in question shared by her was edited, it “supported” the attribution of pedophilia.

“The defendant claims to be aware of the editing of the video that gave her the basis for the previous charges, and even so, as a corollary to these last posts, she seeks to corroborate the attribution of paedophy”, said the magistrate.

The crimes for which Antônia was convicted are libel (art. 138) and defamation (art. 139) of the penal code. In his decision, the judge in the case further interpreted that Fontenelle had a desire to criticize severely. Antônia was sentenced to one year in prison and a 52-day fine. She’s still going to have to pay court fees.