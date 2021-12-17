Anvisa Manager on Bolsonaro exhibiting technicians: My name appears in the resolution – 12/17/2021

The general manager of Medicines at Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), Gustavo Mendes, said in the UOL News this morning, see no concern about the possible disclosure of the names of those responsible for approving Pfizer’s vaccine against the new coronavirus for children aged five to 11 years.

Hours after Anvisa announced the approval of the application of the immunizing agent in this age group, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, in his traditional Thursday live, that he would ask the agency for the names of those responsible for the decision to publicize them.

“My name appears in the resolution that approves (the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children), this is already publicized, it is easily accessible. I feel very calm, because when I accepted the challenge of being General Manager of Medicines I knew that this type of decision was part of my job. As I have support from the technical team, the assurance that we did a job that was widely discussed, I feel very calm about this situation,” said Gustavo, in an interview with the presenter of UOL Channel Fabiola Cidral.

The pharmacist explained that the measure was taken by a group formed by several specialists from the management for which he is responsible, which has about 200 professionals. According to him, the analysis carried out by the agency took into account how the issue was adopted in other countries, through their regulatory agencies.

This decision is made based on technical criteria, they are scientific, randomized, controlled studies, which need to be rigorously evaluated in terms of traceability and reliability of information. Therefore, this work that we did, which culminated in the approval of a vaccine for children, was a work that does not have technical questioning.

Gustavo Mendes

The Anvisa manager also explained that the agency heard groups related to the issue in Brazil, such as the pediatrics, infectology, immunology and pulmonology societies. Regarding the expertise of the management technicians who were part of the decision, he says that there were, for example, statisticians, biologists, pharmacists, biomedical doctors and physicians.

“They are different perspectives. We have to look at safety, efficacy, statistics that lead to these conclusions, to trace these data. It is a multidisciplinary assessment, that’s why there are different specialists involved, and each one gives an opinion on their part , which can, of course, be evaluated by peers. We always try to have a review, a double look, a double check to see if the information makes sense,” said Gustavo.

Incorporation into the PNI

The approval by Anvisa of the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children aged five to 11 years in the country does not automatically apply it to this age group. The agency’s work, as Gustavo explains, was to support the efficiency of the immunizing agent. Now, it is up to the Ministry of Health to make its inclusion in the PNI (National Immunization Program) so that, then yes, it can be made available nationwide.

Yesterday, when asked when the children would start to be vaccinated, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, that it is necessary to make another assessment on the subject with society. Anvisa’s manager agrees with a wide debate, but has reservations about how it should be done.

It is important to listen to society in the sense of the sensitivity that the topic brings, but, of course, without putting any bias that is ideological and that could hinder this technical decision. There has to be a technical decision. It is necessary to separate these issues, because otherwise we will not be able to make a public health decision

Gustavo Mendes

The manager of Anvisa said that, during the analysis carried out by the agency, the relationship between risk and benefit in applying the vaccine to children was evaluated. He cites the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, which have been used by antivacin groups to criticize the use of immunizers, particularly in children and young people.

“We saw that cases are very rare. We are talking about 0.007% and cases that are easily manageable. A few cases generate hospitalization, end up being treated and do not result in greater or frequent damage to individuals, and have been concentrated in a range of male teenagers, which is already more susceptible,” said Gustavo.

Gustavo also said that during the analysis carried out by Anvisa, no serious reaction was found in children who were vaccinated in other countries.

CoronaVac

In addition to Pfizer, Brazil may also have authorized the use of CoronaVac, a vaccine against covid-19 produced in the country by the Butantan Institute in partnership with Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac, for children and young people. After having a first request denied, Butantan sent to Anvisa, on Wednesday (15), a new request for the application of the vaccine in children and adolescents from 3 to 17 years old.

The manager of Anvisa explains that the first request was denied because there was no proof of the safety of the application of CoronaVac in the respective age group, in addition to confirmation that the immunizing agent would produce antibodies against the new coronavirus in children and adolescents.

It seemed, many times in the speech, that there was only a lack of documents, only certificates, certificates. But, in fact, the data was insufficient and that’s when we said ‘at this moment we still don’t have the condition to approve’

Gustavo Mendes

Anvisa has up to 30 days to analyze the new order. Gustavo, however, said that this assessment is having priority at the agency, because of the need for more vaccines against covid-19 for application in the Brazilian population.

“I believe that in the next few days or next week we can have a better characterization of whether these data are complete or whether it will need some more clarification to make this decision,” said Gustavo.