Anvisa’s servants association classifies Bolsonaro’s statement as ‘overtly fascist’

BRASILIA — Anvisa’s civil servants association (Univisa) released a statement this Friday to repudiate President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)’s intimidation of the agency’s technical staff, which approved the application of Pfizer vaccines against Covid in children aged 5 to 5 11 years. During a live broadcast on his social networks, on Thursday, the head of the Palácio do Planalto defended the exposition of the names of the servers that endorsed the childhood vaccination.

At the time, Bolsonaro, who is critical of the immunization of children, also stated that parents should assess whether or not their children should be vaccinated.

— I don’t know if it’s the directors and the president who reached this conclusion or it’s the technical staff, but, whatever it is, you have the right to know the names of the people who approved the vaccine here from the age of five to your son. Now mess with the kids. So who is responsible is you father. I have an 11 year old daughter. I will study with my wife what decision to make – he declared.

In response, Univisa stated that “it repudiates any threat made against Anvisa’s technical staff, as well as any attempts to intervene in the health authority’s position that do not come from a strictly scientific and democratic debate.” The association also said that the directors and servants of Anvisa “suffered threats” after rumors of possible release of the vaccine for children.

According to the note, the threats are “something extremely incompatible with the democratic regime and that should inspire the utmost attention of the competent authorities”. Univisa argued that the disclosure of the identity of those involved in the technical analysis “shows itself as a threat of retaliation[…], an openly fascist method and whose results can be tragic and violent”.