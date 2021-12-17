Apple’s cheapest iPhone model to arrive with 5G in 2022

Rumors of the existence of a new iPhone SE continue to surface, pique the curiosity of Apple product enthusiasts. Bets are that the company will launch a new one in the first half of 2022. Traditionally, the model is known for being cheaper and having an updated processor.

If all goes well, it will be Apple’s first low-end device to support 5G. According to international press forecasts, the third generation iPhone SE should have the A15 Bionic processor, the same one that powers the iPhone 13, launched in 2021.

By comparison, the current iPhone SE (2020) runs on the old processor A13 bionic, introduced in cell phones starting with iPhone 11.

The next-generation iPhone SE may also be the first to get the Face ID, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter, but it would still retain the fingerprint sensor.

The 2020 and 2016 versions of the same model were released with Touch ID, as they still have the physical home button.

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in testimony to MacRumors website, regarding the design, we shouldn’t see much news. But reports are conflicting about whether the next iPhone SE will get a makeover or keep its retro look (with a screen, lots of edges, and boxy body).

According to Kuo, the new iPhone SE will be an updated version of the iPhone 8 and will have a 4.7-inch LCD screen instead of the more advanced OLED screen.

Chinese tech site MyDrivers, meanwhile, suggests that the new device will look more like the iPhone XR.

Price

The iPhone SE, released in 2016, boosted Apple’s sales thanks to its relatively lower price. For the new version, the cost must follow the average price of the line.

The latest model, released in April 2020, hit the market for $399 (about R$2270, in direct conversion using the current exchange rate), while the iPhone 12 mini —the most affordable among the premium iPhone line of the year. past—it cost $699.

In Brazil, the iPhone SE (2020) arrived with prices starting at R$ 3,699. The 12 mini was sold from R$ 6,999.

Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei introduced phones with 5G capability as early as 2019, while the first iPhone 5G was released in 2020. But the planned redesign of the iPhone SE, including in the range of 5G handset offerings, could boost sales from Apple.

According to a report on the company published on Monday (13), analysts at JP Morgan believe that sales of the iPhone SE should reach 30 million units in 2022. General shipments of the iPhone, Apple’s flagship, should remain around 250 million units, 10 million more than the previous year.

If the broker is right about the success of the new SE, it could cause more than a billion “non-premium Android users” to switch sides. JP Morgan says the model would have the potential to attract more than 300 million older iPhone owners in need of an upgrade and another 1.4 billion users of mid-range and entry-level Android devices.

If the product actually arrives in early 2022, analysts believe Apple, valued at $2.9 trillion, will have the final push to surpass the $3 trillion mark in market value.

In a separate note, JP Morgan says customer demand for 5G models will remain strong and will be a supply priority.

What has not been discussed is whether Apple will be able to keep up with this projected demand, given the complications caused by the continuing shortage of chips. Apple fared better than others, but eventually succumbed to several months of long delays for many of its products, including iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches.