Arc A380, A350, A370M and A350M should be the names of Intel graphics cards

Probable names arose from a driver made available by the company itself

THE Intel published this week, on its official website, a new driver that may have accidentally leaked the names of the video cards that will make the brand’s debut in this market segment. the driver Intel 30.101.9999 and a source of the portal VideoCardz point out that the SYS files in the driver reveal the names of Arc Alchemist GPUs.

According to what has been revealed, graphics cards Intel, whose names appeared, were two for desktops and another two for mobile CPUs. The likely names are:

Intel(R) Arc(TM) A380 Graphics Family

Intel(R) Arc(TM) A350 Graphics Family

Intel(R) Arc(TM) A370M Graphics Family

Intel(R) Arc(TM) A350M Graphics Family

Still according to VideoCardz, some information about the Arc A380 had already been leaked, indicating a model with 6GB GDDR6 memory and 2.45GHz clock speed. In other words, it should not represent the flagship of the brand, as rumors point to devices with up to 16 GB from memory.

So far, the company has not taken a position on the possible accidental leakage.

Intel Arc

The video cards series Intel Arc was announced by the brand in August 2021, but without much information about the models. The devices will be the input of the Intel in a market segment dominated by the AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce.



Last week, during the event The Game Awards, the company released a new trailer addressing the GPUs of the brand and confirmed that the devices will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Intel, however, did not specify the exact date when the new graphics cards are available for purchase.

To learn more about the video card series Intel Arc, go to the official Intel page and stay tuned here on Adrenaline.

