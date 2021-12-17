Argentine city dwellers loot trucks and cut up live cows with machetes – Mundo

Residents of the city of Santiago del Estero, Argentina, looted a truck that transported cows and butchered the animals still alive, using machetes, last Monday (14). The information is from the G1.

The truck had collided with a train at a railway crossing. Due to the impact, part of the animals died. Some of those who survived managed to flee, while others ended up being sacrificed by the population.

Argentine city dwellers loot trucks and cut up live cows with machetes https://t.co/nAPr4FWnRV pic.twitter.com/wbXA0ARivT — Diário do Nordeste (@diarioonline) December 16, 2021

The truck’s driver, 44-year-old Antonio Eduardo Corrado, was not injured and told Argentine newspaper Clarín that he was already on the tracks when he spotted the train. The driver, who was transporting soy, was also unharmed.

Dispute

A video shows men, women and even children surrounding the animals inside the vehicle. On the ground, on the rails, a woman still appears bent over, cutting a large piece of meat.

According to the Argentine newspaper La Nacion, the local population was involved in disputes over food.

Argentina is currently going through a deep economic crisis, with high rates of unemployment and hyperinflation.