Assaí and Grupo Pão de Açúcar sign an assignment agreement of up to R$ 3.97 billion in an operation involving Extra Hiper | Companies

THE assai it’s the Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) signed an assignment agreement in the amount of up to R$ 3.97 billion, regulating for Assaí the exploration rights of up to 70 Extra Hipermercados commercial outlets. In a statement issued jointly, the companies reinforce that the purchasing network will pay this amount in installments between December this year and January 2024.
The sale of Extra Hiper points by Grupo Pão de Açúcar to the assai was communicated to the market in October. The signing of the assignment agreement took place after the companies’ boards of directors, with votes only from the independent directors, approved the terms and conditions of the definitive contract for the assignment of exploration rights of the units of the Extra sold to Assaí.
The sale of Extra Hiper points by Grupo Pão de Açúcar to Assaí was announced to the market in October — Photo: Divulgação/GPA
The companies emphasize that the operation is progressing in line with the initially planned schedule, with a rapid advance in negotiations with the store owners, in addition to the demobilization of the properties by the GPA The expectation is that 20 to 30 stores Extra Hyper close by December 31, while most units are expected to close by the end of January 2022 and the rest by the end of February.
THE assai it’s the GPA reinforce that, in parallel to the transaction, 17 properties owned by the Grupo Pão de Açúcar, with a sale price of R$1.2 billion, to the real estate fund of Succeed, with Assaí’s guarantee. The companies expect negotiations to close before the end of the first quarter of next year.