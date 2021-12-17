Athletico-PR takes a stand and promises measures against cases of racism in the final: ‘Unacceptable’

In an official note, the Drilling he said he will spare no effort to clarify the events, involving fans of the club in the Arena da Baixada

In the second game of the final of the Brazil’s Cup in between Athletic-PR and Atlético-MG, which took place this Wednesday night (15), at Arena da Baixada, fans of Drilling were caught committing racist acts.

The club from Paraná repudiated the attitudes and said it would investigate the authors of the cases.

“The club will spare no effort to investigate the events, identify those responsible and transfer all information to the competent authorities”, published the club in a statement.

“Supporting the team before, during and after yesterday’s game (15) showed us the true meaning of the sport. The gestures of celebration, unity and love are the true soul of football. They are the ones who must always prevail and serve as an example for our society”, he concluded.

Athletico Paranaense learned, through videos published on social networks, about acts of racism committed in yesterday’s match, against Atlético-MG. Racism is unacceptable and, more than that, criminal. pic.twitter.com/07Jq8HzlsM — Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) December 16, 2021

Atletico-MG two-time champion

During the 90 minutes, the rooster, who had already won the first game by 4 to 0, triumphed again, by 2 to 1, with goals from keno and Hulk, and won his second title in the Copa do Brasil.