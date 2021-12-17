Atlético-GO and Cruzeiro reach an agreement, and Vitor Leque will sign definitively with Fox

The imbroglio involving Athletic Goianiense, Cruzeiro and the forward Vitor Leque. After a conversation, the president of rubro-negro Adson Batista and the football executive at Raposa, Alexandre Mattos, reached an agreement and the 20-year-old athlete will remain at the Minas Gerais club.

In this way, the player, who was on loan from Dragão until May 2022, expands his bond with the celestial team until 2024. The information was released by Rádio Itatiaia.

The hit comes after the two clubs diverge on the striker’s situation earlier in the week. As the Sagres report released on Monday (14), Atlético-GO had notified Cruzeiro for the immediate return of Fan. The attitude, however, generated revolt in the board of directors of Minas Gerais, who stated in a note that they had expressed the desire to exercise the purchase option and even paid the first installment of the amount signed in the contract.

Loaned by the rubro-negro at the beginning of the season, Vitor Leque had 50% of the stipulated pass in the amount of R$ 700 thousand, which must be paid in the coming months.

With the Cruzeiro shirt, the athlete played 14 games for the under-20 team and scored seven goals. Highlighted at the base, he moved up to the professional team at the request of Vanderlei Luxemburgo and accumulated good performances in the final stretch of Serie B. There were two goals and three assists in 10 matches.