Atlético-MG ends 2021 with the highest number of victories this century and surpasses Cruzeiro in 2003 | athletic-mg

“The Rooster won once again”. The motto that packed the magical year of 2021 for Atlético-MG says a lot about the club’s achievements during the season. The “Triplete Alvinegro”, as recommended by Tchê Tchê in the celebration of yet another title, entered the club’s history, with the conquests of the Campeonato Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão. In addition, Galo reached another record in national football, ending the season with 52 victories, biggest brand of any Brazilian club in the century.

the numbers of Atlético-MG surpass the old record of cruise, which in 2003, won 50 games in the Triple Crown season (Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro). Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team, at the time, had 50 wins, 13 draws and eight defeats, while Cuca’s team won 52, drew 14 and lost nine in 75 games. Galo also surpassed another team that won three titles in the same season, Flamengo 2019 (Carioca, Brasileiro and Libertadores), which now closes the podium of the most victorious teams of the century.

Top-10 most successful seasons of Brazilian football in the 21st century Year Team victories 2021 Atlético-MG 52 2003 cruise 50 2019 Flamengo 49 2007 saints 47 2021 Flamengo 46 2009 International 45 2011 Coritiba 45 2012 Guild / São Paulo 45 2018 palm trees 45 2020 Flamengo 44

Atletico-MG’s numbers are cut by the beginning of the 2021 season. If we count since January of this year, Galo had 57 victories, but these other five are part of the games in the 2020 season of Brazilian football.

Another team led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo appears among the most victorious. THE saints of 2007, São Paulo champion, Brazilian vice-champion and Libertadores semifinalist, closed that year with 47 victories in 75 matches.