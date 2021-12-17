Australian city keeps watch for children who died in bouncy castle accident | World

The city of Devonport, Australia, where five children died in an accident with a bouncy castle on Thursday (17) held a vigil for the victims on Friday.

There are still three children hospitalized in critical condition. A fourth child was discharged.

Among the dead are three boys and two girls, aged 11 and 12 years. Australian authorities have confirmed five deaths:

Addison Stewart, 11 years old,

Zane Mellor, 12 years old,

Jye Sheehan, 12 years old,

Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12 years old,

Peter Dodt, 12 years old.

The children at Hillcrest School were celebrating the end of the year when a gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle (a kind of bounce house) to a height of about 10 meters with the children in it. Soon after, everyone fell to the ground.

The city has a population of around 25,000 people. Residents have organized to support families who have lost their children.

There was a candlelit vigil outside the school, and some residents turned off the Christmas lights out of respect for the victims.

Devonport Mayor Annette Rockliff said the tragedy will draw the local community closer.

Tasmania island leader Peter Gutwein described the accident as devastating.