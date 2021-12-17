Bahia suspends women’s football until April and dismisses female players: “We’re finished”, says athlete | bahia

Relegated to Series B of the Brazilian Championship, the Bahia decided to suspend the activities of women’s football until the month of April. The decision was communicated to the players through the vice president of the club, Vitor Ferraz, this Friday morning, at CT Evaristo de Macedo.

+ See more news about Bahia

The club also released an official statement in which it communicates the closure and justifies the decision “due to the absence of competitions until May 2022, added to the drop in revenue in the order of 50% of the tricolor budget for 2022”

The club’s idea is that the activities are closed for three months, until the national championship disputes begin. The rerun is scheduled for the month of April. According to the note, “the athletes who have a contract until the next season will remain linked to the team”.

1 of 2 Bahia dismisses female players and suspends women’s football for three months — Photo: Disclosure/EC Bahia Bahia dismisses female players and suspends women’s football for three months — Photo: Disclosure/EC Bahia

Exclusively to ge, a player, who declined to be identified, reported that the squad was maintaining their training routine when they were called to an auditorium at the training center. According to the athlete, the reason was cost reduction due to the relegation to Serie B.

The player says that the entire cast is in shock and fear for the future.

“We are very finished, crying a lot. We are not sure what to do. We depend on it, we believe in Bahia, and now the club has left us like this”, he says.

On social media, defender Aila said it was the saddest day of her life.

In June of this year, Bahia announced a reformulation in the cast and coaching staff, after being relegated to Serie A2 one round in advance. The team had the worst campaign in the Brasileirão, with four points in 14 games.

According to the club, in common agreement, the departure of supervisor Djailton Conceição was decided. The professional was responsible for the initial partnership with Desportiva Lusaca in 2019 and participated in the undefeated Bahia title and access to the elite of women’s football.