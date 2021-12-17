Bank Workers Union says it will denounce Caixa president for ‘moral harassment’ after executive sends employees to do push-ups

BRASÍLIA — The Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, together with other representative entities, prepares a complaint to the Public Ministry of Labor “in which all reports of moral harassment being institutionally practiced at Caixa will be listed”.

The organization refers to the video made at a public bank event in which President Pedro Guimarães orders employees to do push-ups.

In a statement, the union criticizes what it calls the abusive behavior of the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, “under orders from the federal government”.

According to the union, “the most recent episode of bullying” committed by Guimarães took place at the event, where the president put employees to do push-ups.



Scene took place during the end-of-the-year get-together event in São Paulo

“Caixa’s senior management, directors and vice presidents, were constrained to do push-ups on the event’s stage, which also featured a lecture by Adriano de Souza Azevedo, retired colonel and advisor to the President’s Institutional Security Office, reinforcing the tone military present in other moments of Caixa Nação. The push-up scene was also repeated by a good part of the managers in the audience”, says an excerpt from the publication.

The union also declares that the management of Guimarães is fraught with “work overload, moral harassment and threats of decommissioning”.





Caixa’s president, Pedro Guimarães, poses in the mud of a mangrove swamp in Belmonte, Bahia, alongside guaiamum fishermen, during one of his trips across the country. Photo: Box / Disclosure In Campina Grande, Paraíba, Guimarães did not refuse the contradanza. He took a risk dancing the square dance in the Brazilian capital of forró. Photo: Box / Disclosure Pedro Guimarães helps plant a tree in Cruzeiro do Sul, Acre. Photo: Box / Disclosure In addition to opening branches and making contacts with politicians, the president of Caixa also visits places with urban challenges, such as a dump in Itabuna (BA). Photo: Box / Disclosure Pedro Guimarães is embraced by Bolsonaro at an event with Caixa managers, in Brasília, in May 2019. The executive won the president’s trust. Photo: Daniel Marenco / Agência O Globo Pedro Guimarães participates in the internet broadcast of President Jair Bolsonaro. The president of Caixa is an easy figure in Thursday’s lives. He has participated in 22. Photo: Reproduction Guimarães spoke with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in July 2019. Guedes invited him to Caixa at the end of 2018, but the executive met Bolsonaro before, in 2017. Photo: Daniel Marenco / Agência O Globo Senator Flávio Bolsonaro speaks with Guimarães at a ceremony in Planalto, in 2019. It was Jair Bolsonaro’s children who introduced him to the executive, who helped the family in the pre-campaign, in 2017. Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Guimarães in his office in Brasília. Management is marked by internal tension. More than ten executives have already left or changed places. He is described as not tolerating disagreements. Photo: Daniel Marenco / Agência O Globo Guimarães’ results at Caixa are well evaluated. The bank set a profit record in 2019 and 2020. The sale of assets already totals R$ 100 billion. Photo: Daniel Marenco / Agência O Globo BC president Roberto Campos Neto, with Guimarães. The names of the two are mentioned in Brasília as alternatives from Bolsonaro to Guedes, in an eventual departure of the minister. Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Guimarães, who always makes an effort to be didactic in interviews, speaks at a ceremony to mark 100 million accounts for the Caixa Tem app, which centralizes emergency assistance. Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo

“This is the ‘institutional culture’ that Pedro Guimarães wants for Caixa and its employees. An authoritarian ‘culture’, based on bullying, embarrassment, humiliation. A high-ranking employee, subjected to this constraint, comes to understand that this is the management method that the superior expects him to apply to his subordinates. And, in this way, the management by fear spreads through all hierarchical levels”, emphasizes the director of the Union and Caixa employee, Dionísio Reis.

Sought by GLOBO, Caixa and the president of the state bank did not comment.