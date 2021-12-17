Bank Workers Union says it will denounce Caixa president for ‘moral harassment’ after executive sends employees to do push-ups
BRASÍLIA — The Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, together with other representative entities, prepares a complaint to the Public Ministry of Labor “in which all reports of moral harassment being institutionally practiced at Caixa will be listed”.
The organization refers to the video made at a public bank event in which President Pedro Guimarães orders employees to do push-ups.
In a statement, the union criticizes what it calls the abusive behavior of the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, “under orders from the federal government”.
According to the union, “the most recent episode of bullying” committed by Guimarães took place at the event, where the president put employees to do push-ups.
“Caixa’s senior management, directors and vice presidents, were constrained to do push-ups on the event’s stage, which also featured a lecture by Adriano de Souza Azevedo, retired colonel and advisor to the President’s Institutional Security Office, reinforcing the tone military present in other moments of Caixa Nação. The push-up scene was also repeated by a good part of the managers in the audience”, says an excerpt from the publication.
The union also declares that the management of Guimarães is fraught with “work overload, moral harassment and threats of decommissioning”.
“This is the ‘institutional culture’ that Pedro Guimarães wants for Caixa and its employees. An authoritarian ‘culture’, based on bullying, embarrassment, humiliation. A high-ranking employee, subjected to this constraint, comes to understand that this is the management method that the superior expects him to apply to his subordinates. And, in this way, the management by fear spreads through all hierarchical levels”, emphasizes the director of the Union and Caixa employee, Dionísio Reis.
Sought by GLOBO, Caixa and the president of the state bank did not comment.