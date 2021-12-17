Banks will open at special times on the 24th and 31st. Check it out | Service | Online Diary

With the proximity of the end of the year festivities, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (FEBRABAN) clarifies the functioning of banks in the period. On 12/24 (Friday), bank branches open to serve the public at special times. In states with hours equal to Brasília (DF), the opening hours will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, while in those with different time zones, the opening of branches will be from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

The federation reminds that bank branches do not work on official holidays, whether municipal, state or federal. Thus, the banks will not work on Christmas (25/12) and Universal Confraternização (01/01).

The population will be able to use electronic means of banking services, such as mobile and internet banking, ATMs, telephone banking and correspondents to carry out financial transactions.

Payments and consumption bills (such as water, energy) overdue on the holiday may be paid free of charge on the following business day. Normally, the taxes are already with the dates adjusted to the calendar of holidays, whether federal, state or municipal.

Customers can also schedule payments on their consumption bills or pay them (those with a bar code) at the ATMs themselves. On the other hand, bank slips from customers registered as electronic drawees can be scheduled or paid through the DDA (Authorized Direct Debit).