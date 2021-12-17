Barbara is shooed away by Christian and sinks into a pit of suffering

In a place in the sun, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will dump Barbarian (Aline Moraes). After discovering all the farce of the woman, the boy will despise her and will even strike in bed.

The bitch’s floor will cave in when Christian discovers that the texts she claims to have written were actually stolen of Janine (Indira Nascimento). Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will be calm after her friend accepts money in exchange for her silence.

But Barbara’s situation will get complicated at once Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) find out about the secret. Initially, Santiago’s girlfriend won’t tell anything, but she’ll lose her patience and end up giving the whole lie.

During a family dinner, the little girl will tease Erica. she then will reveal the hoax in front of the whole family. The text thief will try to explain herself, but it won’t do any good.

Christian despises Barbara

Christian will be very disappointed in Barbara and will come to despise the wife. The boy will disappear from the house and be gone for several days without giving any satisfaction.

On his return, Elenice’s son (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will continue to keep his distance from Barbara. Angry, he goes to sleep in the Redeemer’s office, ignoring all the apologies of the woman, who will suffer with her husband’s contempt.

Rejection in a place in the sun

A few days will pass, but nothing will change in their relationship. Even in the face of his wife’s insistence, Christian will not give in to her pleas. The rich girl will then complain to him about the situation.

Barbara will try again to reconcile, but will be rejected. The boy will even start circulating without an alliance, showing that the relationship really turned sour. “Damn, how many times do I have to apologize?”, she will question. “I’m going to sleep. My head is bursting”, he will answer.

On another day, the bitch will wake Christian up with kisses and will be snubbed again. “What is it?”, he will inquire. “I missed your kiss so much, my love”, will speak Rebeca’s sister (Andrea Beltrão).

At the insistence, Christian will reject the woman. “Stop, Barbara. Do not do that”, he will say, that he will try to get rid of her again.

The suffering in Barbara’s life in A Place in the Sun will start on December 28th. In the final scene of the chapter on the 27th, Erica will deliver the farce in front of Santiago’s entire family.

