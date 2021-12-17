Barbara sets up a new coup and is spotted by Christian· TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will sink deeper and deeper into Um Lugar ao Sol. After stealing a short story from Janine (Indira Nascimento), the preppy will propose a new blow to her colleague, who will be shocked. To make matters worse, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will arrive right in the middle of the conversation between the two, which will leave his wife desperate in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Friday (17) , the villain will receive a proposal from a publisher to write a novel. Determined to uphold her charade, she will summon Janine to write in her place.

The girl, who has already been bribed by the bitch not to tell her anything about her blunders, will be very offended by the situation. “The story of a lady who thinks everything is for sale and that it’s too easy to usurp someone else’s place. I think it’s a great idea, but what about the editor, your family, your husband… What are they Would they think of that?” she will mock.

At that moment, Christian will arrive and will be intrigued to know the subject of the two. Barbara will be terrified that the “friend” will reveal the whole truth to the boy — in the plot, Santiago’s daughter (José Abreu) ​​took a Janine story to impress her husband and even won a literary competition with him.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

