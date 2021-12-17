Barca do Grêmio and Douglas Costa at São Paulo

With the official end of the Brazilian season, the teams enter into negotiations for the next season. The main highlight of today will be São Paulo and Grêmio, two teams that finished the Brasileirão in delicate situations, and that could be the protagonists in a controversial transfer to the fans.

Offensives by Fluminense and Juventus by two desired strikers in Brazil are also moving the market this Thursday. Check out the main news of the day:

Douglas Costa at São Paulo

The team from São Paulo declared its interest in forward Douglas Costa, currently at Grêmio. The player ended up and finished the championship in a fight both with the board of Rio Grande do Sul and with the fans, due to his wedding party in the last round of the Brasileirão. Still, São Paulo is analyzing the possibility of taking the striker as a reinforcement for 2022.

Grêmio departure boat

Preparing to compete in Serie B next year, the Porto Alegre team decided to strengthen its coffers and let go of some of the most expensive athletes in the squad. In addition to the probable departure of Douglas Costa, the direction announced yesterday (15), that it will not renew with Raphinha, Diego Souza and Bruno Cortez.

Ricardo Goulart at Fluminense

Without a club since the departure of Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, last month, the striker may be close to Fluminense. The Rio de Janeiro club formalized an offer for Goulart and is now awaiting a response from the player’s agents.

Juventus joins the fight for Cavani

One of the most talked about names in recent days, the Uruguayan Cavani is now also wanted by Juventus. The player, who is speculated at Barcelona, ​​Corinthians and Palmeiras, also arouses the interest of coach Allegrini. According to ‘Tuttosport’, Cavani could form a duo with Argentine Paulo Dybala.