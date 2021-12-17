Barred from appearing in the Band, Faustão sees studio works via video

A little over a month before Faustão’s debut on the Band, the presenter Fausto Silva follows the works of the studio that will host the attraction from a distance. “He’s dying to see how the studio is doing, but only see through videos”, reveals a source heard by the column LeoDias.

Hired from TV Globo until 12/31, the former Domingão titleholder wants to avoid any discomfort with the former channel. Therefore, it has avoided appearing on the São Paulo channel. In theory, Fausto Silva could visit the Band, but any link between his image and that of the Morumbi channel could generate friction with the old channel. Therefore, the presenter has been very cautious throughout the transition process.

Recently, the presentation of Faustão na Band for the commercial department of the station was performed by the director of the attraction, Cris Gomes. Despite the absence of the commander of the attraction, the entire production was present and seemed very excited about the new venture. Leonor Corrêa, Fausto’s sister, is also part of the team.

It was the second appointment related to the new project that the presenter could not attend. At the end of September, the Band launched the new program in an event for the advertising market. At the time, it was up to Cris Gomes to explain the reason for the absence of the communicator: ““Unfortunately, Faustão cannot be present in this video for contractual reasons, but I am here representing the professionals who are in this house, Rede Bandeirantes, which is enabling us to construction of this project”, said the general director of Faustão na Band.

