Belém Health Department confirms Influenza outbreak in the capital of Pará | For

The Municipal Health Department of Belém (Sesma) confirmed an influenza outbreak of the Influenza virus in the capital, this Wednesday (15). According to the Secretariat, the outbreak is causing overcrowding in urgent and emergency rooms.

In Belém, flu cases double in 3 days; see where to get care and vaccination

Sesma also informed that the agency’s epidemiological sector is monitoring and taking the appropriate measures to contain the outbreak and guides the maintenance of the use of masks, hand hygiene and social distance, which are also effective in spreading the Influenza virus.

Sesma confirms flu outbreak caused by influenza virus in Belém

State numbers do not show viral outbreak

The State Department of Public Health of Pará (Sespa), however, did not confirm the outbreak in Belém. there were no cases of Influenza H1N1 in the State in 2021, as well as H3N2. According to the state agency, the vaccination coverage of Influenza in Pará was 87.41% in 2020 and 80.04% in 2021.

The g1 requested data from the Municipal Health Department regarding the number of Influenza diagnoses registered this year in the capital, as well as regarding vaccination coverage for the virus in Belém, and awaits their return.