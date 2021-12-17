benefit blocked for account credit? see what it means

Caixa started last Friday, the 10th, the new payment round for Brazil Aid. The second installment of the benefit that replaced Bolsa Família will be paid in December to 14.5 million families.

However, when accessing the Caixa Tem application to consult, the user found the message “Benefit blocked for crediting the benefit to your account” . Find out in this post what it means and how to access the value of Auxílio Brasil.

In November and December 2021, Auxílio Brasil will be paid following the dates on the Bolsa Família calendar. For 2022 payments, the Ministry of Citizenship is expected to release the deposit schedule shortly.

This month, the value of the installment of Auxílio Brasil rose to R$ 400 for all families, as had been promised by the federal government. This amount must also be maintained between January and December of the next year with the payment of the extraordinary benefit that complements the price so that everyone receives at least R$400 per month.

Benefit locked into account, what does it mean?

The message “benefit blocked for crediting the benefit to Auxílio Brasil account” has appeared for many beneficiaries days before payment at Caixa Tem. When faced with the information many Brazilians may be worried about the possibility of not receiving the installment, but if you received this notice you can rest assured that you will not be without the benefit.

The information displayed by Caixa Tem it only communicates that the benefit will be blocked until the date defined in the calendar for the withdrawal of the Brazil Aid . Thus, the beneficiary must pay attention to the payment calendar because the Caixa Tem application may be showing the installment available for the month of December, but the withdrawal of money will only be released on the date defined by the calendar.

For example, for beneficiaries whose final digit of the NIS is 0, the money can only be withdrawn on the next Wednesday (23), even if the application is already indicating that the installment is deposited in the account.

The blocking of Auxílio Brasil can also happen due to inconsistencies in the data in the Cadastro Único. Therefore, the beneficiary must be aware if the information in the Cadúnico is updated under the risk of having the payment suspended. Learn more about registering for Auxílio Brasil and how to update the Cadúnico in the posts below:

Money didn’t fall into the Cashier Tem, now what?

If the Auxílio Brasil deposit date arrives and the money has not yet entered the digital savings account, the beneficiary should pay attention to other accounts where the amount may have been paid.

In addition to withdrawals without a card available at Caixa Tem, Brazil Aid can also be withdrawn using the Bolsa Família Card and in some cases even the Citizen Card. check all accounts that the beneficiary has as the cashier may have deposited the amount in an existing account.

In some cases, even with the Caixa Tem application indicating that the benefit is blocked, families were able to withdraw in cash with the Citizen Card.

If the beneficiary does not find out where the money was paid, then he must seek assistance at Caixa branches or go to the CRAS or the Cadúnico sector in his city to find out which account the benefit was deposited in.

How to release access to the cashier has blocked

Another event that was very common in recent months was the cash lock has, mainly in the first payments of Emergency Aid 2021.

The application may be blocked due to suspected fraud in accessing the account or in some cases because the Caixa Tem user changed his number (chip) or mobile device and had difficulty in accessing the digital account again.

To solve this problem, Caixa directs the user to go to an agency with a CPF and an official document with a photo. Both the procedure to change the telephone number at the Cashier and to change the email used in the application must be carried out at the branches to prevent the account from being blocked due to an attempted fraud.

In the simplest cases, the beneficiary can do the Unlocking the Cash Has at lottery outlets that are authorized to provide this type of service. Both at branches and lottery outlets, the beneficiary must appear with a personal document with a photo (RG or CNH, for example) and the cell phone on which the Caixa Tem application is installed.