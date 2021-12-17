Bernard would be dissatisfied in the UAE and may return to Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG won the “Triple Crown” in 2021 with the titles of the Campeonato Mineiro, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. After the historic year, the club is already starting to plan for the next season and speculates big names in the soccer market.

Bernard, who made history at Galo and participated in the 2013 Copa Libertadores da América, is one of the possibilities. The athlete would be dissatisfied in the United Arab Emirates, where he plays for Sharjah FC, and could seek termination in order to be free on the market. Furthermore, he would have offered to play for Atlético-MG. The information is from Silas Gouveia, from speak rooster.

Galo already has big names in the offensive sector, such as Hulk, Diego Costa, Vargas, Keno and others. Bernard would come to be another option for Cuca, who did not guarantee that he will remain at the club for 2022: “I gave up everything. I gave up my daughters, my wife. I lived at Atlético 30 hours a day. I gave everything I had. Now what I want is to relax”, he said after winning the Copa do Brasil.

Revealed at Atlético-MG, Bernard is 29 years old and has worked at Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) and Everton (England) in Europe, in addition to participating in the 2014 World Cup for the Brazilian team. He is currently at Sharjah FC.

