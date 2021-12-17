‘Beyond Illusion’: Understand the plot of the next six o’clock soap opera | soap opera world

Prepare the tissues, because romance is guaranteed in In addition to Illusion, the next six o’clock soap opera . 😍 Written by Alessandra Poggi , the plot is centered on the story of Davi (Rafael Vitti) and Isadora (Sofia Budke/ Larissa Manoela), who will fall in love in times of profound changes for Brazil, in the 1930s and 1940s.

I hope the soap opera thrills and makes people sigh with love and fall in love with the characters. The objective is to cheer up, give hope and remember that life is also like that”, emphasizes Alessandra.

Divided into two phases, beyond the illusion it also promises a lot of emotions, with the right the betrayal and a lot of humor. It all starts in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, when the little one Isadora (Sofia Budke), still a child, is fascinated by the young man’s magic David (Rafael Vitti). On vacation in the region, Isadora is looking forward to her older sister’s 18th birthday party, Elisa (Larissa Manoela). Who doesn’t like a party, right? 😋

Like every birthday ball, a lot of excitement is guaranteed. Passing through the city, David do you know Elisa, casually, right on the day of the event and they fall in love. Her father, Matias (Antonio Calloni), does not accept the situation between the two and is going to set up a plot to separate the magician from his daughter, his darling. Owl father? We have!

If you thought the drama was already great, so take a deep breath. In a tragic twist, Elisa dies and David is sentenced to 20 years in prison, for a crime you didn’t commit 😱

After Davi was arrested, Matias took the whole family to live in Campos de Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, but he was out of his mind and was no longer able to work. Your wife, Violeta, will take over the business. (Malu Galli), who will take over the administration of the farm of his father, Afonso Camargo (Lima Duarte), alongside his sister Heloísa (Paloma Duarte). Violeta and Heloísa then accept the proposal of a partnership with Eugênio (Marcelo Novaes), enabling the construction of a weaving factory on site. In Matthias’s wife’s mind, it’s a chance to rebuild the family after Elisa’s death.

Time passes, time flies…

After 10 years in jail, David will resort to his tricks to escape – his greatest wish has always been to become an illusionist, after having learned the first magic with his grandfather, still in childhood. 🎩 Orphaned by his father and mother, he finished his studies before the family lost everything, but he will do everything to fulfill his objective: to prove his innocence and restore the truth of the facts. 💪🏻

In the view of Luiz Henrique Rios, artistic director of beyond the illusion, the novel has the proposal of being a temporal parable seen through relationships, magic, encounters, acceptance and the search for justice.

“I want the public to have, through the image, the feeling of hope, enchantment and romanticism. Let’s introduce an atmosphere of joy and magic on screen. I want people to feel all that”, says Luiz.

The Tropical Tecelagem, commanded by Violeta, is in full swing and the old sugarcane mill is also home to a workers’ village.

At home, Isadora grew up, is physically very similar to Elisa and the trauma of her sister’s death made her forget her and David’s face. Determined and connected to the teachings of Aunt Heloisa in sewing, Dora is engaged to Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), whom he met as a child. Even with the stable relationship, she dreams more about a career as a dressmaker than about marriage. Joaquim, Eugenio’s godson and son of the ambitious Ursula (Bárbara Paz), wants to get married as soon as possible to inherit the family’s assets. We are watching! 👀

David’s path will once again cross Isadora’s. 🥰 after escaping from prison, the magician will smuggle into a train to outwit the police. During the trip, the locomotive suffers a serious accident and, injured, Davi manages to steal the documents and assume the identity of a passenger apparently dead, to avoid being arrested.

What he didn’t imagine is that, with the new documentation, he became the newest hire at the Camargo family’s weaving factory. When he gets there, he comes across Dora, Elisa’s image and likeness. Did you guys want a twist like that? We deliver everything! 👊

The enchantment, as expected, is immediate and David falls in love with Dora. Upon discovering Joaquim’s plan, the magician will do everything to protect and show the truth to his beloved, needing to postpone his plans to prove his innocence.