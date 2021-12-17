Bil Araújo is shaken by the death of Marília Mendonça: “Squeeze in the heart”

Bil Araújo discovered this Friday (17) the news of the death of Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane crash in early November. He was the singer’s security guard and the two became friends, but as he was confined to “A Fazenda 13” he had no access to any information at the time of the fatality. “Heart grip,” he declared on his Instagram Stories.
“Sad I am. What a tightness in my heart, my mistress“he declared while sharing a video in which marilia appears joking about his name. In the record it says:
“I’m really hurt because I didn’t know his name is Arcrebiano. I called him Bil, as much as I think that nickname is meaningless. It could be Crebi… more authentic”.
Unaware of the accident, Bil mentions friendship with Marília Mendonça in “A Fazenda”
bil I was in the headquarters room talking to James Piquilo in mid-November while other pedestrians sang a few songs, among them, “Absence“, who was successful in the voice of Marília Mendonça. Was when bil asked the countryman if he got to know her.
Tiago said he didn’t have the opportunity, but Hugo, with whom she is a partner, went to her concert. Just in time, bil praised Murilo Huff, father of her son, and the countryman said: “I know him well, we stayed at the hotel together”.
“He [Murilo] posted a song of his on my Instagram”, said the ex-BBB. “He is one of the greatest songwriters he has. The animal is angry”, he stated Thiago. “The boy is good”, he added bil.
Then, he remembered his friendship with Marília, since he was her security guard even before joining the Globo reality show, and defined it as “a f*cky woman, too good people, playful as hell“.
marilia he died prematurely at the age of 26 after suffering a plane accident on November 5 in the Serrana de Caratinga region, in the interior of Minas Gerais. She was on her way to a concert when the aircraft hit a high-voltage tower cable before crashing.
In addition to her, four more people lost their lives: Henrique Ribeiro, known as Henrique Bahia, producer of Marília; Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, uncle and advisor; Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, pilot of the plane; Tarciso Pessoa Viana, co-pilot.