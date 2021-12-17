Bil Araújo is shaken by the death of Marília Mendonça: “Squeeze in the heart”

Bil Araújo discovered this Friday (17) the news of the death of Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane crash in early November. He was the singer’s security guard and the two became friends, but as he was confined to “A Fazenda 13” he had no access to any information at the time of the fatality. “Heart grip,” he declared on his Instagram Stories.

“Sad I am. What a tightness in my heart, my mistress“he declared while sharing a video in which marilia appears joking about his name. In the record it says:

“I’m really hurt because I didn’t know his name is Arcrebiano. I called him Bil, as much as I think that nickname is meaningless. It could be Crebi… more authentic”.

Unaware of the accident, Bil mentions friendship with Marília Mendonça in “A Fazenda”

bil I was in the headquarters room talking to James Piquilo in mid-November while other pedestrians sang a few songs, among them, “Absence“, who was successful in the voice of Marília Mendonça. Was when bil asked the countryman if he got to know her.

Tiago said he didn’t have the opportunity, but Hugo, with whom she is a partner, went to her concert. Just in time, bil praised Murilo Huff, father of her son, and the countryman said: “I know him well, we stayed at the hotel together”.