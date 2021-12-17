Bil Araújo talks to Murilo Huff after learning of Marília’s death

Shortly after leaving Fazenda 13 as the runner-up in the competition, Bil Araújo learned of the death of Marília Mendonça, in early November of this year. The model was the singer’s security guard at the beginning of her career and lamented the tragic event. He told this column that he spoke with Murilo Huff, the singer’s ex, and said he still doesn’t believe what happened.

“I found out at the hotel. I was disbelieving at the time, but after I saw the gossip instagrams, then I did. I talked to Murilo here, who is a friend of mine, I still can’t believe it”, he shared.

Inside the Farm, Bil moved the audience by talking about the singer, unaware of her death. In a conversation with Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, he talked about having worked with the singer, in addition to commenting on how she was: “a f*ck woman, too good people, playful as hell”, he said.

This Friday, Bil shared in his stories a video of the singer commenting on not knowing that his name was Arcrebiano. “I am sad! My mistress’s heart aches!” wrote the now ex-pawn.

