Bill Gates wants you in the metaverse too – Link

For Gates, the metaverse will be the reality of video conferencing in a few years

Although he is out of the race for the development of the metaverse, Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, believes that the platform will be the future of videoconferencing meetings — and is betting that it will become a reality within a few years. The entrepreneur gave his ‘bites’ about the tech developments in 2021 on his personal blog, Gates Notes, last week.

The metaverse is the virtual world perspective that has been the star of Meta (formerly Facebook) since Mark Zuckerberg introduced the concept he wants to develop. Linked to the company’s name change, the metaverse would be a digital universe where people could interact through avatars in different environments, for work, leisure and to meet other people — the idea has been implemented in games and already leverages the sale of exclusive digital articles for this ‘second’ world.

For Gates, all of this should become commonplace soon. “Over the next two to three years, I predict that most virtual meetings will move from 2D camera image grids to the metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars,” he said on his blog.

In what he called “the most unusual and difficult year of his life”—because of covid-19 and his divorce from Melinda French Gates after 27 years of marriage—Gates welcomed the emergence of the metaverse in several segments. In a second year of pandemic, with many activities still remotely, the solution of a less two-dimensional universe is what attracts the billionaire’s attention the most.

“The idea is that you end up using your avatar to meet people in a virtual space that reproduces the feeling of being in a real room with them”, he points out.

Still, the entrepreneur believes that the way to make the experience more real is, in fact, to popularize the use of glasses and other virtual reality devices “to accurately capture your expressions, body language and the quality of your voice”, the which can make the way of work quite expensive.

“There is still some work to be done. We are approaching a limit where technology is beginning to truly replicate the experience of being together in the office”, he explains.

Although he is no longer in charge of Microsoft, Gates said the company is working on developing virtual reality devices for virtual experiences. The company has also signaled its intention to include 3D avatars in communication platforms such as Teams.