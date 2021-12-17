BNDES begins to reduce participation in JBS (JBSS3) with block sale operation on the Stock Exchange

BNDES disposed of around 70 million shares of JBS (JBSS3), or 2.95% of JBS shares and 12% of the total BNDES stake, in a block trade this Thursday (16 ) on B3. The information was reported by the Brazil Journal, while Bloomberg highlighted, citing sources, the intention to sell the shares by the development bank.

The auction at B3 was held by Bank of America and started at 10 am (GMT) at R$38.01, a discount of around 0.5% compared to Wednesday’s closing of R$38.19. Thus, funding by the BNDES was around R$ 2.66 billion, according to the Brazil Journal.

BNDES and BofA did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment; JBS does not comment.

A potential buyer could be JBS itself, which has an active buyback program, according to BTG Pactual. The company’s management views the buybacks as a “valuable capital allocation option” considering the discount at which the paper trades relative to peers, bank analysts led by Thiago Duarte wrote in a December 9 note.

For Itaú BBA, the sale of JBS’ stake by BNDES may define the perception that current prices may be a ceiling for shares.

The BBA notes that BNDES has a 90-day restriction period to sell another part of its stake, and that shares can move sideways during that period. The bank maintains an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for JBS shares, and a target price of R$47.

Morgan Stanley highlighted that the sale of participation can create volatility in the short term. Despite this, the bank remains a buyer of the paper, as it sees very solid fundamentals in 2022 and the risk-return of the slaughterhouse still looks quite attractive.

The bank maintains an overweight valuation for JBS shares, and a target price of R$54.

XP points out that the market had been waiting for this for a while, but the good performance of JBS this year, with an increase of more than 60% of the shares, was probably the main reason for the BNDES to postpone the plan. The BNDES’ last attempt was canceled in early October.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic and weak demand in Brazil, JBS posted record numbers in the second and third quarters due to better-than-expected performance in its US operations. We remain optimistic about the sector, although we expect margins to settle in the US in 2022, but this should be partially offset by improving conditions in Brazil”, he points out.

Analysts point out that greater geographic and protein diversification is something they see as positive and is the main reason for choosing JBS as the top pick in the protein sector.

