BNDES raises BRL 2.7 billion with JBS block trade | Business

BNDES started today to dispose of part of the shares it holds in JBS through a block trade coordinated by Bank of America. In a fast competitive process between the banks, the BNDES asked for proposals for discounts of up to 2.95%.

BofA made the bid at a discount of 0.47% on yesterday’s closing price, but with demand from local and foreign investors and from JBS itself, the mandate should not be left with the risk at the end of the day. JBS has an open repurchase program, with more than 30 registered brokers, hence the buy signal.

Without follow-on, BNDES is released for block trade

The auction started at 10 am, at the starting point of R$ 38.01, and runs until 11 am — the bank has already started in the last few minutes trying to push the price up, said one manager. BNDES will raise at least R$ 2.66 billion with the block.

Volume and discount were defined by BNDES so as not to run the risk of leaving the fast auction from 1h to 24h.