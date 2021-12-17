Boca and Corinthians target, Cavani decides to head to Barcelona, ​​says TV | international football

A target of interest for clubs like Boca Juniors and Corinthians, forward Cavani is on his way to Barcelona. This is what the website of “TyC Sports”, an Argentine channel, and the Catalan journalist Gerard Romero claim. The two vehicles claim that the Manchester United striker has chosen the Spanish club as his new home from January, when the transfer window opens again in Europe.

In tears, Agüero announces retirement from the pitch due to heart problems

The Uruguayan has a contract with the English club until June 2022, after renewing it at the end of last season. However, given the loss of space with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, he would be negotiating to change the air in the next window – something that increased Barcelona’s interest. The Catalan club sees the signing of a goalkeeper as urgent in the face of Braithwaite’s injury and Agüero’s retirement after a heart condition.

1 of 1 Cavani is signed to Manchester United until mid 2022 — Photo: Getty Images Cavani is signed to Manchester United until mid 2022 — Photo: Getty Images

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona offered Cavani a year and a half contract. In the first six months, he would receive 3.5 million euros in salary, in addition to another 1 million euros in variables. In season 2022/23, the salary would be 4 million euros plus 1.5 million in bonuses.

After being an important part of the United squad last season, playing in 39 games with 17 goals, Cavani was relegated to the reserve with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. In addition to “taking” the Uruguayan shirt number 7, the Portuguese star immediately became the team’s goalkeeper and was hardly used alongside Cavani.