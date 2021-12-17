Bolsonaro acted in a ‘direct and relevant’ way to misinform about the electoral system, says PF to STF | Politics

The Federal Police stated to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that President Jair Bolsonaro had a “direct and relevant” action to generate misinformation about the electoral system.

The information appears in a report sent to the Supreme, on September 13, in the inquiry that investigates fake news disclosed by the president against electronic voting machines.

According to PF delegate Denisse Ribeiro, Bolsonaro would have adhered “to a standard of action already employed by members of governments from other countries”.

“In this specific aspect, this survey allowed us to identify the direct and relevant role of the Hon. President of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro in promoting the action of disinformation, adhering to a standard of action already employed by members of governments of other countries”, says the head of the inquiry.

Jair Bolsonaro cast doubts, without any proof, about the Brazilian electoral system for more than three years.

In August, the president called the press to the Palácio da Alvorada to say that he would present evidence of the alleged failures at the ballot boxes, but instead he reported false news and videos that had already been denied.

The following week, Moraes decided to include this conduct in the inquiry into fake news that is already being processed by the STF. Bolsonaro appears at the inquest as investigated. At the end of the investigation, the PF must send the case to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), which will decide whether to formally denounce those investigated to the Court.

“In short, the presidential live was held with the clear purpose of misinforming and leading portions of the population to error as to the fairness of the voting system, questioning the correctness of the acts of public agents involved in the electoral process (preparation, organization, election, calculation and dissemination of the result), at the same time that, by promoting disinformation, it feeds theories that promote the strengthening of ties that unite followers of a certain so-called conserved ideology”.

In August, Bolsonaro was included as investigated in the fake news survey. The poll will take into account the attacks, without evidence, made by the president to the electronic ballot boxes and to the country’s electoral system.

Even after being elected, Bolsonaro has made repeated statements over the past three years, casting doubt on the fairness of the electoral process – all, with no evidence of fraud or risk to next year’s elections.

In the report, the PF mentions that a preliminary meeting was held to prepare the live. The meeting gathered material that was used in the president’s speech.

‘Conscious search’ for biased data

According to the PF, the testimonies taken “allowed us to verify that the process of preparing and carrying out the live was carried out in a biased manner, that is, a conscious search was carried out for data that would reinforce a discourse previously aimed at pointing out vulnerabilities and/or possible frauds in the electoral system, deliberately ignoring the existence of data that contradicted the desired narrative, almost all available in open sources or in the domain of public bodies”.

The PF says that several inconsistencies were identified in relevant points of the statements. The ministers of Justice, Anderson Torres, of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, the general director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) were heard.

The delegate also said that “they converge to point out that there was a free and conscious will of those involved in promoting, supporting or subsidizing the process of constructing the narrative based on false premises or decontextualized data, disclosed in the live on July 29, 2021”.

The PF points out that this investigation takes place in the context of other investigations that indicate that pocketbook channels in social networks act with the objective of reducing the border between what is true and what is a lie. And they use attacks on traditional information vehicles as a strategy. This method was also applied in the campaign against electronic voting machines.