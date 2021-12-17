Bolsonaro asks for names from Anvisa who authorized Covid’s vaccine for children

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he asked for the names of members of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) who approved the indication of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old. age.

The president, who questions the effectiveness of immunization agents in general, says he has not yet been vaccinated and criticizes the obligation to immunize and the so-called vaccine passport.

“I unofficially asked for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for children from 5 years of age onwards,” the president said in the traditional live broadcast on social media on Thursdays.

Bolsonaro argued that fathers and mothers have the right “to know the names of people who have approved the vaccine here from the age of 5 for their child”.

“I have an 11-year-old daughter and I’m going to study with my wife a lot here to see what decision we’re going to take,” he said.

Even arguing that he does not interfere with Anvisa and that the agency is not subordinate to him, the president said he had asked for the names of those responsible for approving the vaccine for children so that people can “form their judgment”.

Earlier this Thursday, Anvisa authorized the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years, but there is still no forecast for the immunizing agent to start being used in this age group, since the Ministry of Health still did not acquire pediatric doses of the vaccine.

The regulatory body stated that the benefits far outweigh the possible risks of the vaccine, highlighting the safety of the immunizing agent, protection for children and the increase in the base of vaccinees.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina MarcelloEdition by Pedro Fonseca)

