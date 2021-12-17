Bolsonaro asks for the disclosure of the names of technicians from Anvisa who approved the vaccine for children – 12/16/2021 – Balance and Health

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (16) that he will disclose the name of technicians from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) who have approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid for children from five years old on.

“I asked, unofficially, for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for children from five years old, we want to publicize the names of these people so that everyone knows who these people are and obviously form their judgment,” the president said in the broadcast. online that he does weekly.

The agent also made a point of stressing that Anvisa is not subordinate to him, and that he has no way of interfering with the agency.

Anvisa issued a resolution, on Thursday, by technicians, authorizing the use of Pfizer to immunize children. Until then, the manufacturer’s model was allowed to be used in the country only by people over 12 years of age.

Bolsonaro also read some possible adverse effects of the vaccine, which are included in the technical note from Anvisa, and said that all parents should read it.

According to the president, he will “study” the document with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, to decide whether to vaccinate her 11-year-old daughter Laura.

Since Pfizer’s vaccine is already registered, the decision to expand the target audience is made by the technical area.

As the topic is sensitive, the directors made a press release today, just endorsing what had already been decided. The resolution will be published in the Official Gazette of the Union on Friday (17).

At least two threats were sent to Anvisa against directors and technicians of the body against groups against the vaccination of children. In the first case, the author was identified and taken to testify.

The agency asked for protection to more exposed managers and technicians, but the Federal Police has not yet granted it, he told the leaf the president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres. He said he did not know if the request was denied or is under analysis, and the PF did not respond to the report.

Despite Anvisa’s announcement, it will be up to the Ministry of Health to decide when to start this vaccination, which should not happen immediately, as the folder has not yet requested the purchase of doses — the product is not the same as that used in other age groups. The forecast is to immunize 70 million children.

According to Pfizer, the contract to supply 100 million vaccines in 2022 includes the possibility of delivering modified versions of the immunizing agent, both to combat the new omicron variant and to protect children. The pharmacist confirmed that no pediatric dose was sent to Brazil.

The company said that it is not necessary to add an amendment to the contract. To ensure delivery of specific doses for children, a request from the ministry is enough. Pfizer did not say how soon it can ship these vaccines after being called by Health.

Ministry managers estimate that doses will start arriving next month. Sought, the folder did not manifest itself.

With a denial stance, Bolsonaro says he has not been vaccinated. Including, for this reason, he had to undergo a PCR test in order to participate in the inauguration ceremony at the STF (Supreme Federal Court) of André Mendonça, his nominee.

Proof of vaccination or negative test result are court requirements.

The weekly live broadcast takes place from the Cathedral of Whale, where the president, 15 ministers and authorities from other powers, in addition to religious leaders, will participate in a cult in honor of Mendonça.