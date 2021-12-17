Bolsonaro goes to the Planalto medical center for the third time in less than 15 days

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro was at the Plácio do Planalto medical post this Friday morning for about an hour. It was the third time in 12 days he had been there. The reason was not given.

On the 10th, Bolsonaro stayed around 2 am at the post. Last Wednesday he came back for about half an hour. On all three occasions, the Presidency’s Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom) was contacted, but did not respond to requests for information.

The president has already been to the medical post, which is located in one of the Planalto’s annexes, on other occasions, usually for tests. Ministers also attend the place.

In July, Bolsonaro was admitted to the Hospital das Forças Armadas (HFA), and later transferred to São Paulo, to treat an intestinal obstruction.

Since being stabbed during a campaign in 2018, the president has undergone six surgeries, although not all related to the attack.