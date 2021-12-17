Bolsonaro: ‘I asked for the names of the people who approved the vaccination for children’ – Policy

The theme was the first subject of the broadcast (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, this Thursday (16/12), that he asked, unofficially, “the name of the people who approved the vaccine for children from five years of age onwards”. “We want to publicize the names of these people so that everyone knows who these people are and, obviously, form their judgment,” said the president during the weekly live on social media.

The theme was the first subject of the broadcast. Bolsonaro highlighted that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years, is not subordinate to his government, and that he does not interfere with the agency. “I have an 11-year-old daughter and I will study with my wife what decision we are going to take”, he said.

The president also cited side effects of the vaccine for children, which he says he took from a 17-page technical communiqué made by Anvisa. “Anvisa says that parents are advised to seek a doctor if the child presents sudden pain, shortness of breath”, he says.

According to Anvisa, the conclusion of the technical area is that the benefits of the vaccine for children outweigh the risks. During a press conference to publicize the approval of the vaccine for children, representatives of Brazilian medical societies supported Anvisa’s decision.

Doctors highlighted that, despite the number of serious cases and deaths being lower in children and adolescents, the virus also reached this group in Brazil.

“We are aware that the repercussions of covid-19 for children are smaller than for adults. Serious cases are much rarer, however, only in 2021 the Ministry of Health reported around 1,400 deaths in people under 18 years old”, highlighted the representative of the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology, Luiz Vicente Ribeiro.