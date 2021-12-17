Bolsonaro intimidates Anvisa technicians and says he will disclose the name of those who approved vaccines for children

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday that he wants to disclose the names of the members of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) who have approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged 5 years and over. Broadcasting on his social networks, Bolsonaro said he asked for the list “unofficially” so that “everyone is aware” of the names of the technicians responsible for approval.

Medical recomendation: Vaccination of children is safe and helps to control the pandemic, experts say

During the “live”, Bolsonaro read one of the recommendations made by Anvisa for parents to be instructed to seek a doctor if the child presents sudden chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations after receiving the vaccine.





“I don’t know if it’s directors and the president who came to that conclusion or the staff. But whatever it is, you have the right to know the names of people who have approved the vaccine from the age of 5 for your child. And you can decide whether this vaccine pays off or not,” said Bolsonaro.

This Thursday, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published a resolution through which it officializes the vaccination with Pfizer for children aged 5 to 11 years. The document came out in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União (DOU).

The agency included the age group in the package insert for the immunizing agent this Thursday morning. The resolution, which is already in effect, is signed by the general manager of Medicines and Biological Products (GGMED) at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes.

According to Anvisa, two doses should be applied with an interval of 21 days. So far, this is the only vaccine approved for children. Therefore, there should be no interchangeability of vaccines, that is, dose mixing.

The vaccination of children was the first issue raised by the president during the broadcast. Bolsonaro warned his viewers from the start that he does not interfere with Anvisa and that the agency is not subordinate to him.

“Make it clear, I don’t interfere there.” I have unofficially asked for the names of people who have approved the vaccine for children 5 years and older. We want to publicize the names of these people so that everyone knows who these people are and forms their judgment.

Read too: Anvisa receives a new request to authorize the use of CoronaVac in children and adolescents

Bolsonaro also recalled that he has a daughter, Laura, 11 years old. The president said he will study with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, whether the couple’s daughter will be vaccinated with the immunizing agent.

This Thursday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the vaccination of children will be until 2022. So far, there is no reservation of doses or date forecast for the start of the group’s immunization. The statements were given in conversation with journalists this Thursday at the folder’s headquarters.

Check out: Majority of STF confirms vaccination passport requirement to enter Brazil

Bolsonaro once again stated that the vaccine is “experimental”, which is not true. All vaccines applied in Brazil were tested and approved in research that attested to their efficacy and safety. The results of these studies were analyzed and approved by Anvisa.

— The vaccine arrived, experimental. On our part, it was voluntary, no one forced anyone to take it, the responsibility is each one of us. But now it messes with children. You are responsible, father. I have an 11 year old daughter and I will study with my wife to see what decision we will make.