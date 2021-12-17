Bolsonaro says he has not asked for an investigation involving Ciro and Cid – News

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), stated that he was not responsible for the investigation carried out by the Federal Police involving former minister Ciro Gomes and senator Cid Gomes. In live this Thursday night (16), Bolsonaro said he was going to send a message to “that duo from Ceará who keeps putting her finger in everyone’s face.”

“I can’t interfere in the PF. This operation started in 2017”, pointed out the president. He referred to the investigation that investigates an alleged payment of bribes in the bidding process for the works on the Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza.

After the outbreak of the operation, Ciro Gomes stated that “there is no longer any doubt that Bolsonaro has transformed Brazil into a police state that hides under a false cover of legality”. The award-winning statement of partners and executives from Galvão Engenharia, the company that won the bid for the renovation of Arena Castelão, brings information about shell companies, false nicknames on spreadsheets, cold invoices, use of lawyers and signs of payment of BRL 11 millions.

Bolsonaro attended the graduation of the training course for professionals of the Federal Police this morning and related the two events: “I’ll tell the pair: there are 670 more federal police officers on the street as of next year. That’s because they say I don’t fight corruption. Can there be corruption in government? You can, you never know. But we will always go back to clarify the facts”.

Vaccination

The president opened the live commenting on the approval of the use of vaccines against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. He raised the issue that the population must know the name of those responsible for the release and assessed that parents must judge whether or not their children will receive the immunizing agent. “I have an 11-year-old daughter, I’m going to study with my wife to find out what decision we’re going to make.”

Bolsonaro once again blamed the 2020 social isolation policy for the economic crisis and said that the federal government’s rescue of states and municipalities was something that “has never been seen in history”.

PGR

Another highlight of the live was the moment when Bolsonaro read leaked messages from members of the Lava-Jato operation. “There’s a ticket here from Vladimir [Aras], who is looking for Dallagnol, asks if he knows the first lady’s shepherd. Vladimir says: ‘Can you get me an audience with him?’ Then Dallagnol returns and gives a date to meet the First Lady’s Shepherd. What subject was dealt with? Indication to the PGR. Instead of looking for me, he went to my wife’s pastor and she told me, but that information didn’t reach her.”