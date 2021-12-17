Bolsonaro sends a message to Ciro and Cid Gomes: ‘This is the government you say doesn’t fight corruption’

Former governor accused president of interfering in the PF; Bolsonaro denies

WALLACE MARTINS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT President denied interference in the PF



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sent a message to the pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Ciro Gomes (PDT) and his brother, Cid Gomes, targets of an operation of the Federal police on Wednesday morning, 15th. a The action, dubbed the Colosseum, investigates an alleged bribery scheme during construction work on the Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, between 2010 and 2013. At the time, Cid was governor of Ceará. After the searches, Ciro accused Bolsonaro of interfering with the PF to pursue opponents. During live on Thursday, 16, the president rebutted the accusation. “THEtargeting that duo from Ceará that keeps putting their finger in everyone’s face, [para eles] everyone is corrupt. They had a visitor yesterday. They are accusing me. I can’t interfere in the PF. This operation started in 2017, it wasn’t me,” he declared. “So, tell the duo from Ceará that as of next month there will be over 670 federal police officers on the street. This is the government that you say does not fight corruption”, he added.

On his social networks, Ciro classified the search and seizure action at his home as “abusive” and stated that Bolsonaro transformed Brazil into a “Police State”. “Until this morning, I imagined that we lived, despite all the imperfections, in a democratic country. But after the Federal Police, subordinated to Bolsonaro, with an abusive search and seizure warrant, came to my house, I have no doubt that Bolsonaro has transformed Brazil into a Police State that hides under a false cover of legality”, he declared the former governor. “I have no doubt that this so late and unreasonable action has the clear objective of trying to harm my pre-candidacy for the presidency of the republic. The same way they tried 15 days before the first round of the 2018 election. The arm of the police state of Bolsonaro, which treats opponents as enemies to be physically destroyed, rises up again against me,” he accused.

