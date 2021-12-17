Bolsonaro Shares Video of Man Calling Vaccine ”Crap” – Politics

Bolsonaro put on video of a man calling covid-19 vaccine “crap” (photo: Evaristo S/AFP) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared this Thursday (16/12) a video in which a man appears criticizing the vaccine against COVID-19, calling the immunizing agent “junk” and putting its effectiveness in doubt. The video was posted on Twitter by the Chief Executive in response to a post by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcsio Gomes de Freitas, who spoke about the legal framework for the railways.

“Poliomyelitis, measles, rubola, whatever, they’re vaccines you took and you never had that disease again, so you associated ‘I’m vaccinated, I’m immunized, I’m not going to get that disease anymore.’ With this psychological a, everyone was induced to take this crap because he thought he’d be immune,” claims the man in the video.

Good Morning. On the way to Patos de Minas (MG) to talk about the big news of the week, the new Legal Framework for Railroads. We have already received 48 orders for the construction of more than 15,000 km of private railways in 16 units of the federation. Transport revolution in progress %uD83D%uDEE4 %u2014 Tarcsio Gomes de Freitas (@tarcisiogdf) December 16, 2021 “Result: those who were vaccinated are passing the disease and are not immune. There are many people dying, dying from other adverse causes that are giving the name of variant micron and something else. What we want is freedom to be able to choose without being restricted of our duty, our profession, the right to work, as a common citizen”, he added, with justification similar to the arguments repeatedly used by Bolsonaro, who defends individual freedom in choosing whether or not to take the vaccine against COVID-19.

It is important to emphasize that the vaccine does not prevent the virus from being contracted, but it helps to prevent more serious cases and hospitalizations. Even those who have already been immunized can transmit the virus to other people. Therefore, the importance of the continued use of masks.

Vaccine passport

On the last day, the president again criticized the so-called vaccine passport and reinforced that he should not take the immunizing agent. “If I make a decision, I can be contradicted later, and whoever decides, there at the end, the governor and the mayor. And the STF was threatening, via the minister [Lus Roberto] Barroso, demanding his passport. We put in the test and the quarantine, and I think that satisfied. For my part, I didn’t get the vaccine and I won’t get the vaccine. my right. Even because the adverse effects are huge. freedom”, he defended.

In fact, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority yesterday in favor of requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for the entry of travelers into Brazil.

On the 7th, the president repeated criticisms of the adoption of a vaccine passport in the country and compared the measure to a “collar” and said that “he would rather die than lose his freedom”.

Earlier this month, on the 2nd, he pointed out that on the part of the federal government, “no one was forced to be vaccinated”. “No one was threatened with losing their rights or losing their jobs if they didn’t get vaccinated. Let’s respect this right of each one of us because tomorrow there may be something that you, today, vaccinated, don’t agree with. And you won’t want to force yourself to Do this thing tomorrow. We can’t start more and more to restrict our rights. Our freedom is priceless,” he concluded on the date.