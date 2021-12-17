Bolsonaro tries to intimidate Anvisa over vaccine for children

(ANSA) – The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, attacked the servers of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) again during a live held this Thursday (16th) night due to the release of anti-Covid vaccines for children from 5 to 11 years.

“I unofficially asked for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for 5 to 11 years. We want to publicize these people’s names. The responsibility is each one. But now it’s messing with the kids, so the one who’s responsible for watching the kids is you, Dad. I have an 11-year-old daughter and I’m going to study with my wife a lot of this here”, he said live.

While Bolsonaro says he did not get vaccinated against the disease but imposed 100-year confidentiality on his vaccination book, his wife, Michelle, revealed that she was immunized during a trip to the United States.

This is not the first time that the president has attacked Anvisa’s servers, who have even asked for protection because of the constant violent threats they face for releasing doses to teenagers over 12 years old.

Bolsonaro, through Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, even managed to suspend vaccination for this age group for a moment, but the Federal Supreme Court (STF) reestablished the right of young people to be vaccinated.

Currently, several countries in the world already vaccinate children against Covid-19 and also use the formula from Pfizer/BioNTech, which is 1/3 the amount of formula used in adults. Among them are the United States and all member countries of the European Union. China and Chile, for example, also use CoronaVac for this group.

