Bolsonaro wants names from Anvisa that released vaccine to children

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced today that he has asked for the names of the members of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) responsible for approving the application of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. He also criticized the requirement for vaccination and the health passport again, and said he would assess with First Lady Michelle whether or not to immunize her 11-year-old daughter Laura.

“I unofficially asked for the names of people who have approved the vaccine for 5 to 11 years. We want to publicize the names of these people,” Bolsonaro said during his weekly live. “It’s everyone’s responsibility. But now it works with the children, so the one who is responsible for looking after the children is you, father. I have an 11-year-old daughter and I’m going to study with my wife a lot here.”

I don’t know if it’s the directors and the president [da Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres] who reached that conclusion or if it was the staff member. But in any case, you have the right to know the names of the people who approved [a vacina] for your child from 5 years old. And you decide whether it pays off or not.

Jair Bolsonaro, in a new attack on vaccines

The president, however, reinforced that he has no power to interfere in Anvisa, since the agency is not subordinate to him, and said again that he was not immunized against covid-19 — unlike Michelle Bolsonaro, who was vaccinated in September in the United States.

Anvisa’s guarantee

Anvisa’s decision to release Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 was announced this morning. There is still no forecast for the start of the campaign for this audience, since the Ministry of Health has not purchased pediatric doses – which corresponds to a third of those applied to adults – of the immunizing agent.

In a statement, Pfizer said that the contract to supply 100 million vaccines next year already includes the possibility of delivering modified versions for children. The expectation of managers at the Ministry of Health is that the doses start arriving from January, but the laboratory did not say how long it can take after the request of the Brazilian government.

The safety profile of the vaccine [para crianças] when compared to placebo it is very positive. When observing any adverse reaction, there is no important difference and no serious event of concern due to vaccination compared to placebo.

Gustavo Mendes, from Anvisa, when justifying authorization

Death threat

In October, the possibility of including children in the vaccination campaign against covid-19 motivated death threats to five directors of Anvisa. They received bullying emails in case the vaccine was approved for children — which ended up happening today, almost two months later.

An excerpt of the message, obtained by the website O Antagonista, says: “Making it clear to those responsible, from top to bottom: whoever threatens, whoever threatens my son’s physical safety: will be killed.”

(With Estadão Content and Reuters)