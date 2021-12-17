Botafogo drops five positions in the CBF National Club Ranking

Series B Champion in 2021, the Botafogo dropped five positions in the CBF’s National Club Ranking, released this Thursday by the entity. Glorioso, who finished 13th last season, now ranks 18th.

Botafogo had 92 points and was surpassed by Fortaleza (11th), Ceará (13th), América-MG (15th), Atlético-GO (16th) and Chapecoense (17th). Flamengo remained in the lead, followed by Palmeiras, Atlético-MG, Grêmio and Athletico-PR.

The CBF ranking is calculated based on the last five years and considers all national competitions. For having played in Serie B, for example, Botafogo accumulated fewer points than anyone who played in the elite. In addition, Glorious fell in the second phase of the Copa do Brasil.

What is the Ranking for?

The National Club Ranking serves, for example, to guide the draw for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil: there are two pots, with the best 16 ranked being able to face the 16 worst ranked.

Having won Serie B, Botafogo is already entering the third phase. However, being 18th in the Rankings, the only chance of not facing the theoretically strongest is if at least two of the top 16 ranked are eliminated first.

Check out the Top 20 of the CBF 2022 National Club Ranking:

1) Flemish – 17,054 (-)

2) Palm trees – 14,584 (-)

3) Atlético-MG – 14,572 (+6)

4) Guild – 14,336 (-1)

5) Athletico-PR – 13,512 (-)

6) Saints – 12,816 (-)

7) São Paulo – 12,604 (+1)

8) International – 12.108 (-4)

9) Fluminense – 11,100 (+3)

10) Corinthians – 11,064 (-3)

11) Fortaleza – 10841 (+7)

12) Bahia – 10,261 (-1)

13) Ceará – 9,537 (+1)

14) Cruise – 9,034 (-4)

15) America-MG – 8,860 (+2)

16) Atlético-GO – 8,548 (+3)

17) Chapecoense – 8,468 (-2)

18) BOTAFOGO – 8,376 (-5)

19) Vasco – 8,206 (-3)

20) Red Bull Bragantino – 7,789 (+2)

*In parentheses, the evolution of positions in relation to Ranking 2021