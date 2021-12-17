Botafogo even offered a salary of R$ 250 thousand for Rafael Navarro to renew; negotiation had several chapters

Next to leaving the Botafogo to transfer to Palmeiras, Rafael Navarro had a long and fraught deal to renew with Alvinegro, as detailed in this Friday’s “Lance!” The current link ends on December 31st.

According to the report, between May and June, Botafogo and the attacker’s fatigue reached an agreement to renew, with salaries of R$ 100,000 plus bonuses. However, this period coincided with an intense control of expenses after the arrival of CEO Jorge Braga, and the signing ended up not happening.

The club even fired 90 employees and had some signings for Serie B postponed, but had to bring in new players who were essential in accessing it. Rafael Navarro started to stand out and, consequently, to appreciate in the market.

As shown in the sixth episode of “Acesso Total”, Botafogo arrived almost two months later to accept the initial proposal of the entrepreneurs, who – obviously – declined. With the 99 shirt collecting good performances, the staff in Navarro asked for around R$ 200 thousand in salaries and the club reached the limit of the ceiling, offering R$ 150 thousand.

Also according to the report, what got in the way were the gloves – a prize for signing the contract -, considered high by the board. A statement by football director Eduardo Freeland that he would have accepted the renewal proposal sent by the businessmen also contributed negatively to the player’s fatigue.

In the “last” attempt to keep Rafael Navarro, Botafogo even offered BRL 250 thousand salary, but the offer would have been too late, after the attacker and his fatigue considered the proposal and the project of Palmeiras more advantageous, with a five-year contract. Now, Alvinegro could be seeing its main player in 2021 coming out for free.