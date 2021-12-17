Bradesco and Itaú shares are cheap and are right on demand to profit in 2022, says BofA – Money Times

Bradesco
(Image: Renan Dantas/Money Times)

Bank shares offer a beautiful opportunity to profit in 2022, says the Bank of America in a report sent to the market.

BofA took the opportunity to review the main names in the sector. Check the table below:

According to analysts, Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itaú (ITUB4) are the top choices to have next year. The two names stand out for their proven earnings resilience and undemanding assessment, he says.

In BofA’s view, there are three factors that can drive actions:

  1. improvement in the financial intermediation margin (NIM) based on the increase in rates;
  2. manageable increase in provision charges, despite deterioration of defaulters, “as reserve coverage ratios are robust”;
  3. efficiency gains;

“We expect Bradesco’s health insurance to improve, which should boost results, while the monetary option for the purchase of 11.4% of XP represents a source of funds for Itaú”, he observes.

Benches and the hard hull

Bank of America recalls that in election times, banks have a proven track record of resilience, which should be no different next year.

About fintechs, BofA believes that the growing customer base and the impressive pace of the Nubank, with its IPO, can make the Central Bank reduce “regulatory asymmetries”.

“Fee revenue growth is likely to remain challenged by regulatory and competitive pressures, but can be offset by customer base growth, improved cross-selling and recovery in insurance,” he says.

